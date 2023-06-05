Consensus estimate for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)’s next quarter EPS at $30.23

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) closed the day trading at $24.34 down -0.20% from the previous closing price of $24.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2734430 shares were traded. WMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WMG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Atlantic Equities on June 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $26 from $39 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Benet Lincoln E sold 30,000 shares for $32.14 per share. The transaction valued at 964,200 led to the insider holds 349,341 shares of the business.

Benet Lincoln E sold 20,000 shares of WMG for $640,000 on Feb 21. The Director now owns 379,341 shares after completing the transaction at $32.00 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Benet Lincoln E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $34.03 each. As a result, the insider received 510,450 and left with 399,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WMG now has a Market Capitalization of 13.34B and an Enterprise Value of 17.01B. As of this moment, Warner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 49.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMG has reached a high of $38.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WMG traded about 1.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WMG traded about 2.16M shares per day. A total of 515.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.33M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WMG as of May 14, 2023 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 4.26M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Dividends & Splits

WMG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.64, up from 0.63 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%.

Earnings Estimates

