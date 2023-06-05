Consensus estimates for PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, PAVmed Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.44, up 4.24% from its previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0180 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1435366 shares were traded. PAVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4251.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PAVM’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 30, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Glennon Michael J bought 100,000 shares for $0.62 per share. The transaction valued at 62,320 led to the insider holds 250,000 shares of the business.

Glennon Michael J bought 88,000 shares of PAVM for $56,082 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 150,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.64 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Glennon Michael J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 62,000 shares for $0.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,606 and bolstered with 62,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAVM now has a Market Capitalization of 46.30M and an Enterprise Value of 49.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 73.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 77.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAVM has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4451, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6899.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PAVM traded 457.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 664.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.45M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PAVM as of May 14, 2023 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 5.47M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.81% and a Short% of Float of 5.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $377k, up 945.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.4M and the low estimate is $4.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 192.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.