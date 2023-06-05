Considering Arteris Inc. (AIP) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Arteris Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.10, up 6.77% from its previous closing price of $6.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564948 shares were traded. AIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.43.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AIP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on March 04, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $23 from $32 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Hawkins Nicholas B. sold 768 shares for $5.22 per share. The transaction valued at 4,009 led to the insider holds 281,847 shares of the business.

Alpern Paul L sold 403 shares of AIP for $2,067 on Mar 03. The VP and General Counsel now owns 7,505 shares after completing the transaction at $5.13 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Moll Laurent R, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 390 shares for $5.22 each. As a result, the insider received 2,036 and left with 526,668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIP now has a Market Capitalization of 165.17M and an Enterprise Value of 107.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIP has reached a high of $9.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AIP traded 146.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 401.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.30M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AIP as of May 14, 2023 were 455.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 442.97k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $13.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.5M to a low estimate of $13.5M. As of the current estimate, Arteris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.82M, an estimated decrease of -7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.09M, an increase of 30.50% over than the figure of -$7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.26M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.38M, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $75.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80M and the low estimate is $70M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.