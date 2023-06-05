Considering Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Skillz Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.49, up 6.39% from its previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0294 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4266085 shares were traded. SKLZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4894 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4611.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SKLZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Paradise Andrew bought 157,344 shares for $0.55 per share. The transaction valued at 86,539 led to the insider holds 10,456,647 shares of the business.

Paradise Andrew bought 1,342,656 shares of SKLZ for $698,181 on May 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 10,299,303 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, Paradise Andrew, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,500,000 shares for $0.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 836,250 and bolstered with 8,956,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKLZ now has a Market Capitalization of 219.18M and an Enterprise Value of 17.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKLZ has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5793, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8285.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SKLZ traded 6.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 417.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.18M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SKLZ as of May 14, 2023 were 39.25M with a Short Ratio of 39.25M, compared to 39.72M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.29% and a Short% of Float of 12.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $43.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.9M to a low estimate of $42.17M. As of the current estimate, Skillz Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.33M, an estimated decrease of -40.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.82M, a decrease of -14.40% over than the figure of -$40.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKLZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $192.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $269.71M, down -33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $205.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $280M and the low estimate is $138.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.