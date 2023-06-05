Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Records 1.05 million Shares Traded, Reaches $1.2800 High

After finishing at $1.06 in the prior trading day, Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) closed at $1.28, up 20.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1052448 shares were traded. CNTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Lehr Martin A. bought 5,823 shares for $0.84 per share. The transaction valued at 4,900 led to the insider holds 159,701 shares of the business.

Lehr Martin A. bought 5,606 shares of CNTX for $4,901 on Feb 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 153,878 shares after completing the transaction at $0.87 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Lehr Martin A., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,040 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,900 and bolstered with 148,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNTX now has a Market Capitalization of 16.92M and an Enterprise Value of -12.81M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNTX has reached a high of $2.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6431, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9783.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 142.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 497.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.04M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CNTX as of May 14, 2023 were 99.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 111.03k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.63% and a Short% of Float of 0.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.