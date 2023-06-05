Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) was $23.90 for the day, up 4.05% from the previous closing price of $22.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8800706 shares were traded. CTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CTRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when DeShazer Michael D. sold 20,824 shares for $24.10 per share. The transaction valued at 501,858 led to the insider holds 77,406 shares of the business.

HELMERICH HANS sold 5,000 shares of CTRA for $138,218 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 225,755 shares after completing the transaction at $27.64 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, BELL STEPHEN P, who serves as the EVP – Business Development of the company, sold 36,327 shares for $35.41 each. As a result, the insider received 1,286,339 and left with 351,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTRA now has a Market Capitalization of 19.21B and an Enterprise Value of 21.13B. As of this moment, Coterra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRA has reached a high of $34.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.38.

Shares Statistics:

CTRA traded an average of 8.51M shares per day over the past three months and 8.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 764.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 749.43M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRA as of May 14, 2023 were 39.36M with a Short Ratio of 39.36M, compared to 41.54M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.20% and a Short% of Float of 6.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.50, CTRA has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.57.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $2.94, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Coterra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.57B, an estimated decrease of -47.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B, a decrease of -42.40% over than the figure of -$47.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.29B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.05B, down -32.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.92B and the low estimate is $5.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.