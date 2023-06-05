Cue Health Inc. (HLTH)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $0.71 in the prior trading day, Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) closed at $0.60, down -16.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1148 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1966720 shares were traded. HLTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5800.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HLTH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Sever Clint sold 29,269 shares for $3.02 per share. The transaction valued at 88,334 led to the insider holds 3,939,647 shares of the business.

Sever Clint sold 24,147 shares of HLTH for $71,958 on Dec 07. The Chief Product Officer now owns 3,939,647 shares after completing the transaction at $2.98 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Sever Clint, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 26,664 shares for $3.14 each. As a result, the insider received 83,725 and left with 3,939,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLTH now has a Market Capitalization of 95.98M and an Enterprise Value of -90.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLTH has reached a high of $5.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1321, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4430.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 423.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 618.76k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 149.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.65M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HLTH as of May 14, 2023 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 2.77M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$1.23, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.04 and -$1.36.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $13.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.25M to a low estimate of $8.2M. As of the current estimate, Cue Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $87.7M, an estimated decrease of -84.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.43M, a decrease of -76.40% over than the figure of -$84.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $115.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $86.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $483.48M, down -82.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $158.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $215M and the low estimate is $89.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 82.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.