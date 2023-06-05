Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Records 1.57 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.1688 High

In the latest session, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) closed at $0.16 down -0.56% from its previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0009 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1568269 shares were traded. CYXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1688 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1550.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 31.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 31.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when FONSECA NELSON A. JR sold 55,294 shares for $11.77 per share. The transaction valued at 650,810 led to the insider holds 194,725 shares of the business.

Sagasta Carlos Ignacio sold 19,304 shares of CYXT for $227,208 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,258 shares after completing the transaction at $11.77 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Rowland James Randolph, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 16,994 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 200,019 and left with 59,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYXT now has a Market Capitalization of 41.29M and an Enterprise Value of 2.31B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYXT has reached a high of $15.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3060, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3950.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CYXT has traded an average of 1.57M shares per day and 2.74M over the past ten days. A total of 179.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.01M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CYXT as of May 14, 2023 were 7.4M with a Short Ratio of 7.40M, compared to 6.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.11% and a Short% of Float of 27.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.74 and -$2.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.94, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $194.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $198.81M to a low estimate of $189.9M. As of the current estimate, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $184.1M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.76M, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $186.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $799.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $762.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $781.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $746M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $819.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $843.19M and the low estimate is $790.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.