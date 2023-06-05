Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The price of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) closed at $0.21 in the last session, up 15.82% from day before closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0281 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3230117 shares were traded. DXF stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2246 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1811.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DXF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXF now has a Market Capitalization of 4.76M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXF has reached a high of $0.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1742, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2348.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DXF traded on average about 3.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.78M. Insiders hold about 49.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.09% stake in the company. Shares short for DXF as of May 14, 2023 were 364.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 47.17k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.