eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Stocks Reach New Highs at $8.43 During Trading Session

In the latest session, eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) closed at $8.43 up 22.71% from its previous closing price of $6.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 937813 shares were traded. EHTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of eHealth Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when WOLF DALE B bought 2,668 shares for $6.42 per share. The transaction valued at 17,132 led to the insider holds 47,932 shares of the business.

WOLF DALE B bought 10,264 shares of EHTH for $65,418 on May 30. The Director now owns 45,264 shares after completing the transaction at $6.37 per share. On May 30, another insider, Galimi Gavin G., who serves as the SVP, General Counsel & Secr. of the company, bought 5,500 shares for $6.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 35,855 and bolstered with 122,544 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EHTH now has a Market Capitalization of 200.33M and an Enterprise Value of 374.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EHTH has reached a high of $11.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EHTH has traded an average of 541.15K shares per day and 413.46k over the past ten days. A total of 27.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.97M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EHTH as of May 14, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 744.14k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.85 and a low estimate of -$1.34, while EPS last year was -$1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.19, with high estimates of -$0.86 and low estimates of -$1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$1.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $52.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $62.3M to a low estimate of $49.1M. As of the current estimate, eHealth Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50.41M, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.72M, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $60.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.97M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EHTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $419.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $405.36M, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $452.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $462.15M and the low estimate is $426.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.