Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $1.33 in the prior trading day, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) closed at $1.36, up 2.26%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2230387 shares were traded. ESPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2750.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ESPR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Warren Eric sold 219 shares for $1.62 per share. The transaction valued at 356 led to the insider holds 70,012 shares of the business.

CARROLL J MARTIN bought 23,091 shares of ESPR for $36,285 on May 11. The Director now owns 36,500 shares after completing the transaction at $1.57 per share. On May 10, another insider, CARROLL J MARTIN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,409 shares for $1.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,545 and bolstered with 13,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESPR now has a Market Capitalization of 145.86M and an Enterprise Value of 244.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESPR has reached a high of $8.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4476, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3337.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.15M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ESPR as of May 14, 2023 were 14.6M with a Short Ratio of 14.60M, compared to 15.41M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.42% and a Short% of Float of 19.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.73 and -$2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.45 and -$1.71.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.08M to a low estimate of $19.77M. As of the current estimate, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.84M, an estimated increase of 38.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.01M, an increase of 60.80% over than the figure of $38.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.42M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $121.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.47M, up 61.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $365.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $692.7M and the low estimate is $150.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 200.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.