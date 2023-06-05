Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Stock Price Peaks at $0.1325 During Trading

The closing price of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) was $0.13 for the day, up 11.59% from the previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0135 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3332909 shares were traded. EVLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1325 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1070.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EVLO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Bodmer Mark sold 68,014 shares for $0.13 per share. The transaction valued at 8,536 led to the insider holds 285,128 shares of the business.

McHale Duncan sold 66,730 shares of EVLO for $8,375 on May 08. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 97,516 shares after completing the transaction at $0.13 per share. On May 08, another insider, Thorell Marella, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 38,531 shares for $0.13 each. As a result, the insider received 4,836 and left with 91,469 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVLO now has a Market Capitalization of 16.92M and an Enterprise Value of 20.11M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVLO has reached a high of $3.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1584, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2430.

Shares Statistics:

EVLO traded an average of 3.82M shares per day over the past three months and 1.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLO as of May 14, 2023 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 2.5M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$1.17.