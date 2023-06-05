Examining Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) closed at $0.42 up 19.54% from its previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0684 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709803 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when SRENIVAS VASUNDARA sold 1,597 shares for $1.16 per share. The transaction valued at 1,853 led to the insider holds 99,577 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DMS now has a Market Capitalization of 18.02M and an Enterprise Value of 230.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DMS has reached a high of $3.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6394, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2717.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DMS has traded an average of 62.12K shares per day and 93.5k over the past ten days. A total of 39.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.30M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DMS as of May 14, 2023 were 101.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 202.72k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.25% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $91.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $92.3M to a low estimate of $90.7M. As of the current estimate, Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $91.2M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.76M, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $95.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $386.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $373.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $381.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.15M, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $442.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $458.3M and the low estimate is $426.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.