Examining TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ)’s cash flow and debt position

In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517792 shares were traded. RNAZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Dudley Robert Michael bought 20,000 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 23,000 led to the insider holds 893,114 shares of the business.

Fitzgerald Thomas A bought 12,000 shares of RNAZ for $15,240 on Jun 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 139,377 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNAZ now has a Market Capitalization of 4.50M and an Enterprise Value of 6.55M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNAZ has reached a high of $42.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.4256, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.7086.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RNAZ has traded an average of 38.77K shares per day and 109.07k over the past ten days. A total of 0.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.64M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RNAZ as of May 14, 2023 were 22.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 31.8k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$4.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$17.4 and -$17.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$17.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.79, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.79 and -$0.79.