Examining Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)’s cash flow and debt position

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) closed the day trading at $0.78 up 3.43% from the previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0258 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616156 shares were traded. VCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7830 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7290.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VCSA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Greyber Robert Winston sold 18,699 shares for $0.67 per share. The transaction valued at 12,528 led to the insider holds 2,867,707 shares of the business.

Breon Eric sold 1,000,101 shares of VCSA for $940,095 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 799,899 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Breon Eric, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 169,277 shares for $0.93 each. As a result, the insider received 157,428 and left with 33,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCSA now has a Market Capitalization of 176.56M and an Enterprise Value of 50.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCSA has reached a high of $5.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7997, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9701.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VCSA traded about 1.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VCSA traded about 818.16k shares per day. A total of 236.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.62M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VCSA as of May 14, 2023 were 9.87M with a Short Ratio of 9.87M, compared to 9.12M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 7.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $292.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.5M to a low estimate of $265.3M. As of the current estimate, Vacasa Inc.’s year-ago sales were $310.35M, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $350.83M, a decrease of -10.40% less than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $393.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, down -8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.