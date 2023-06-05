Fisker Inc. (FSR) Rise 0.33% in Day Trading, Closes at $6.16

The price of Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) closed at $6.16 in the last session, up 0.33% from day before closing price of $6.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3668820 shares were traded. FSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FSR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Huhnke Burkhard J. sold 10,280 shares for $5.93 per share. The transaction valued at 60,960 led to the insider holds 25,493 shares of the business.

FIFTHDELTA Ltd sold 1,529,026 shares of FSR for $10,015,120 on Feb 13. The 10% Owner now owns 17,937,500 shares after completing the transaction at $6.55 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, FIFTHDELTA Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 713,727 shares for $6.93 each. As a result, the insider received 4,946,128 and left with 19,466,526 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.01B and an Enterprise Value of 2.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4055.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.90k whereas that against EBITDA is -4.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSR has reached a high of $11.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FSR traded on average about 7.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 320.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.07M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FSR as of May 14, 2023 were 67.82M with a Short Ratio of 67.82M, compared to 67.89M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.54% and a Short% of Float of 34.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $72.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $83M to a low estimate of $59M. As of the current estimate, Fisker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10k, an estimated increase of 725,900.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $342k, up 458,894.19% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $2.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 125.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.