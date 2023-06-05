Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) Records -1.61% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The closing price of Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) was $1.25 for the day, down -1.61% from the previous closing price of $1.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3616798 shares were traded. FRZA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1600.

Our analysis of FRZA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 47.10 and its Current Ratio is at 47.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Schuyler Kevin bought 5,000 shares for $1.14 per share. The transaction valued at 5,710 led to the insider holds 9,332 shares of the business.

Schuyler Kevin bought 4,332 shares of FRZA for $5,198 on Dec 20. The Director now owns 4,332 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Kull Marcia, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,605 shares for $1.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,518 and bolstered with 4,605 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRZA now has a Market Capitalization of 13.27M and an Enterprise Value of 2.81M.

Over the past 52 weeks, FRZA has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2146, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7849.

FRZA traded an average of 25.35K shares per day over the past three months and 654.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FRZA as of May 14, 2023 were 31.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 47.74k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.