Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

As of close of business last night, Fossil Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.30, up 7.98% from its previous closing price of $2.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590440 shares were traded. FOSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1350.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FOSL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on February 27, 2020, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOSL now has a Market Capitalization of 135.82M and an Enterprise Value of 353.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -136.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOSL has reached a high of $7.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9260, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0012.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FOSL traded 691.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 921.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.78M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FOSL as of May 14, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.22M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $435.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $333.5M to a low estimate of $333.5M. As of the current estimate, Fossil Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $539.49M, an estimated decrease of -19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $528.1M, a decrease of -25.80% less than the figure of -$19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $522.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $522.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, down -27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.