Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $0.41 in the prior trading day, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) closed at $0.43, up 6.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0258 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2103747 shares were traded. GROV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5001 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GROV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Clark Christopher sold 32,400 shares for $0.46 per share. The transaction valued at 14,833 led to the insider holds 552,977 shares of the business.

Landesberg Stuart bought 3,618 shares of GROV for $1,553 on Jun 01. The President & CEO now owns 3,550,813 shares after completing the transaction at $0.43 per share. On May 30, another insider, Landesberg Stuart, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 3,600 shares for $0.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,574 and bolstered with 3,547,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GROV now has a Market Capitalization of 72.70M and an Enterprise Value of 79.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GROV has reached a high of $12.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4614, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3537.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 597.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 653.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 168.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.96M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GROV as of May 14, 2023 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 1.43M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $65.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.48M to a low estimate of $65.48M. As of the current estimate, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.73M, an estimated decrease of -15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.8M, a decrease of -14.10% over than the figure of -$15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $66.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GROV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $270.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $270.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $270.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $321.53M, down -15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $291.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $291.6M and the low estimate is $291.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.