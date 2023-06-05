GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Rise 16.70% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.29

The price of GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) closed at $0.29 in the last session, up 16.70% from day before closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0476 from its previous closing price. On the day, 763342 shares were traded. GTBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2997 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2477.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GTBP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 24, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Breen Michael Martin bought 50,000 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 25,000 led to the insider holds 656,218 shares of the business.

Ohri Manu bought 50,000 shares of GTBP for $25,000 on Apr 06. The CFO & Secretary now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTBP now has a Market Capitalization of 11.59M and an Enterprise Value of -8.16M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTBP has reached a high of $3.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3843, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1996.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GTBP traded on average about 172.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 336.38k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.63M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTBP as of May 14, 2023 were 141.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 220.53k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.34.