Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s EPS estimates by 7 analysts

As of close of business last night, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.80, up 16.82% from its previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1352 from its previous closing price. On the day, 688102 shares were traded. HARP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8390 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6650.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HARP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when HUNT RONALD bought 10,000 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HARP now has a Market Capitalization of 28.24M and an Enterprise Value of -8.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 40.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HARP has reached a high of $3.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6834, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9146.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HARP traded 217.14K shares on average per day over the past three months and 167.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.68M. Insiders hold about 1.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HARP as of May 14, 2023 were 417.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 353.24k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.41 and -$1.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HARP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.91M, down -28.10% from the average estimate.