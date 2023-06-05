HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST) closed at $5.64 in the last session, up 6.82% from day before closing price of $5.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1036887 shares were traded. HMST stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HMST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on April 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $21 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when MICHEL JOHN bought 10,000 shares for $5.99 per share. The transaction valued at 59,880 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Hand Erik D bought 3,167 shares of HMST for $19,794 on May 05. The EVP, Mortgage Lending Director now owns 12,158 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On May 05, another insider, Endresen William, who serves as the EVP, Comm’l RE & Capital Pres. of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $6.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,315 and bolstered with 18,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMST now has a Market Capitalization of 211.51M. As of this moment, HomeStreet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMST has reached a high of $40.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HMST traded on average about 462.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.00M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HMST as of May 14, 2023 were 884.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 482.24k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 5.84%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HMST is 0.40, which was 1.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 26.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.63%. The current Payout Ratio is 50.70% for HMST, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 07, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $56.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.2M to a low estimate of $56.26M. As of the current estimate, HomeStreet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.07M, an estimated decrease of -22.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.19M, a decrease of -20.60% over than the figure of -$22.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.56M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HMST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $232M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $229M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $230.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $284.88M, down -19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $244M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $258M and the low estimate is $237M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.