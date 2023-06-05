How is Cipher Mining Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CIFR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In the latest session, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) closed at $2.58 up 2.38% from its previous closing price of $2.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 984896 shares were traded. CIFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4450.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cipher Mining Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Page Tyler sold 35,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 28,679 led to the insider holds 3,120,614 shares of the business.

GROSSMAN CARY M bought 25,000 shares of CIFR for $35,718 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 270,266 shares after completing the transaction at $1.43 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIFR now has a Market Capitalization of 545.10M and an Enterprise Value of 561.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -63.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIFR has reached a high of $3.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3358, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5225.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CIFR has traded an average of 1.43M shares per day and 779.74k over the past ten days. A total of 248.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.39M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CIFR as of May 14, 2023 were 8.75M with a Short Ratio of 8.75M, compared to 7.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 21.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $151.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $130.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $140.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.04M, up 4,527.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.64M and the low estimate is $112.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.