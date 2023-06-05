How is Etsy Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ETSY) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In the latest session, Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) closed at $85.01 up 3.68% from its previous closing price of $81.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3537928 shares were traded. ETSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.80.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Etsy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on May 16, 2023, Reiterated its Equal-Weight rating but revised its target price to $74 from $79 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Silverman Josh sold 10,425 shares for $87.33 per share. The transaction valued at 910,424 led to the insider holds 14,674 shares of the business.

Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares of ETSY for $1,971,154 on May 10. The President & CEO now owns 114,674 shares after completing the transaction at $94.54 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Silverman Josh, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 20,850 shares for $99.66 each. As a result, the insider received 2,077,882 and left with 114,674 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETSY now has a Market Capitalization of 11.41B and an Enterprise Value of 12.76B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $149.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ETSY has traded an average of 3.45M shares per day and 3.4M over the past ten days. A total of 124.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.36M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.74% stake in the company. Shares short for ETSY as of May 14, 2023 were 11.95M with a Short Ratio of 11.95M, compared to 16.28M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.69% and a Short% of Float of 11.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $3.05, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.91 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $620.52M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $642.1M to a low estimate of $590M. As of the current estimate, Etsy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $585.13M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $638.66M, an increase of 13.10% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $664.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $599.28M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.