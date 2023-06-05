In spite of Talkspace Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TALK) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) was $1.03 for the day, down -0.96% from the previous closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 732930 shares were traded. TALK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TALK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 02, 2021, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Reilly John Charles bought 10,000 shares for $0.95 per share. The transaction valued at 9,500 led to the insider holds 539,924 shares of the business.

Margolin Gil sold 32,641 shares of TALK for $36,081 on Sep 15. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 135,953 shares after completing the transaction at $1.11 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Margolin Gil, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 55,800 shares for $1.11 each. As a result, the insider received 61,960 and left with 168,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TALK now has a Market Capitalization of 137.88M and an Enterprise Value of 12.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TALK has reached a high of $1.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8428, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8693.

Shares Statistics:

TALK traded an average of 366.87K shares per day over the past three months and 748.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.07M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TALK as of May 14, 2023 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.46M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.38% and a Short% of Float of 1.98%.

Earnings Estimates

