In the case of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD), what’s next?

After finishing at $25.20 in the prior trading day, Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) closed at $26.02, up 3.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 717291 shares were traded. BLBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLBD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Horlock Phil sold 14,749 shares for $22.00 per share. The transaction valued at 324,478 led to the insider holds 409,854 shares of the business.

Horlock Phil sold 251 shares of BLBD for $5,522 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 424,603 shares after completing the transaction at $22.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLBD now has a Market Capitalization of 807.31M and an Enterprise Value of 930.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -224.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLBD has reached a high of $28.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 245.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 333.06k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 32.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.64M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BLBD as of May 14, 2023 were 684.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.68M, compared to 564.58k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $285M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $300M to a low estimate of $276.8M. As of the current estimate, Blue Bird Corporation’s year-ago sales were $206.08M, an estimated increase of 38.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $292.3M, an increase of 13.40% less than the figure of $38.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $300M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $283.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $800.64M, up 39.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.