In the case of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG), what’s next?

After finishing at $0.87 in the prior trading day, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) closed at $1.00, up 14.48%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1260 from its previous closing price. On the day, 671786 shares were traded. MKFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8769.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MKFG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Zipori Assaf bought 50,000 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 51,420 led to the insider holds 368,996 shares of the business.

Terem Shai bought 100,000 shares of MKFG for $97,350 on May 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,234,842 shares after completing the transaction at $0.97 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Schwartz Mark Joseph, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider received 29,100 and left with 1,023,446 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKFG now has a Market Capitalization of 170.90M and an Enterprise Value of 51.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKFG has reached a high of $3.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8941, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4331.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 651.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 626.47k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 195.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.25M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MKFG as of May 14, 2023 were 5.55M with a Short Ratio of 5.55M, compared to 5.12M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Markforged Holding Corporation different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.04, with high estimates of $20.15 and low estimates of $3.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Financial Services and $Financial Services for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Financial Services. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.