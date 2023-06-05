In What Direction Will Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:DNA) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) closed at $1.62 in the last session, down -3.57% from day before closing price of $1.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32620957 shares were traded. DNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5100.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DNA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $1.25 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Kelly Jason R sold 100,000 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 168,000 led to the insider holds 9,894,680 shares of the business.

Canton Barry sold 37,650 shares of DNA for $63,252 on Jun 01. The 10% Owner now owns 13,466,394 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Shetty Reshma P., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 37,650 shares for $1.68 each. As a result, the insider received 63,252 and left with 13,466,394 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.50B and an Enterprise Value of 2.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has reached a high of $4.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3250, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9666.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DNA traded on average about 20.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 30.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.91B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.41B. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DNA as of May 14, 2023 were 202.24M with a Short Ratio of 202.24M, compared to 196.75M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.70% and a Short% of Float of 15.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $71.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.25M to a low estimate of $58.39M. As of the current estimate, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $144.62M, an estimated decrease of -50.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.49M, an increase of 0.10% over than the figure of -$50.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $341.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $265M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $477.71M, down -38.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $411.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $477.2M and the low estimate is $334M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.