Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Stock Closes up 1.21% on Friday Trading

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) closed the day trading at $0.58 up 1.21% from the previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0069 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5100761 shares were traded. INO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5838 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5618.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Weiner David B. sold 5,833 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 6,708 led to the insider holds 910,124 shares of the business.

Weiner David B. sold 11,668 shares of INO for $14,935 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 904,291 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Weiner David B., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,875 shares for $2.66 each. As a result, the insider received 31,588 and left with 892,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INO now has a Market Capitalization of 191.85M and an Enterprise Value of -29.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INO has reached a high of $2.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7708, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5342.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INO traded about 6.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INO traded about 9.85M shares per day. A total of 258.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.68M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.80% stake in the company. Shares short for INO as of May 14, 2023 were 39.25M with a Short Ratio of 39.25M, compared to 39.65M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.94% and a Short% of Float of 17.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.48.