Invest in Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) closed at $54.79 up 2.55% from its previous closing price of $53.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6305435 shares were traded. NTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nutrien Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Berenberg on May 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $49 from $92 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTR now has a Market Capitalization of 30.04B and an Enterprise Value of 41.06B. As of this moment, Nutrien’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTR has reached a high of $102.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NTR has traded an average of 2.65M shares per day and 3.92M over the past ten days. A total of 501.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 491.11M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.97% stake in the company. Shares short for NTR as of May 14, 2023 were 5.93M with a Short Ratio of 5.93M, compared to 6.65M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NTR is 2.83, from 1.97 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.19. The current Payout Ratio is 11.50% for NTR, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2018 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.37 and a low estimate of $2.54, while EPS last year was $5.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.55 and $5.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.79. EPS for the following year is $6.28, with 20 analysts recommending between $7.56 and $4.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.48B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.49B to a low estimate of $10.76B. As of the current estimate, Nutrien Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $14.29B, an estimated decrease of -19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.28B, a decrease of -23.30% less than the figure of -$19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.89B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.88B, down -21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.68B and the low estimate is $25.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.