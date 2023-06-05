Investing in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) closed the day trading at $0.20 up 2.96% from the previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0057 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508750 shares were traded. METX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1950.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of METX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, METX now has a Market Capitalization of 5.23M and an Enterprise Value of 6.05M. As of this moment, Meten’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, METX has reached a high of $1.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2106, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2937.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, METX traded about 682.91K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, METX traded about 234.62k shares per day. A total of 24.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.18M. Insiders hold about 16.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for METX as of May 14, 2023 were 639.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.64M, compared to 321.52k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $74.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $74.3M and the low estimate is $74.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -35.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.