Is this a Prime Time To acquire Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) stock

In the latest session, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) closed at $71.97 up 2.01% from its previous closing price of $70.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2308457 shares were traded. ADM stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when FINDLAY D CAMERON sold 26,197 shares for $93.52 per share. The transaction valued at 2,449,907 led to the insider holds 284,987 shares of the business.

FINDLAY D CAMERON sold 26,198 shares of ADM for $2,426,921 on Dec 12. The Senior Vice President now owns 284,987 shares after completing the transaction at $92.64 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, FINDLAY D CAMERON, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 26,198 shares for $96.62 each. As a result, the insider received 2,531,333 and left with 284,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADM now has a Market Capitalization of 41.48B and an Enterprise Value of 50.73B. As of this moment, Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADM has reached a high of $98.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADM has traded an average of 2.82M shares per day and 3.15M over the past ten days. A total of 550.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 542.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ADM as of May 14, 2023 were 5.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.28M, compared to 6.67M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ADM is 1.80, from 1.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.67. The current Payout Ratio is 20.60% for ADM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 29, 2001 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.82 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.48 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.87. EPS for the following year is $6.6, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.8 and $5.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $25.76B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $27.95B to a low estimate of $23.74B. As of the current estimate, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s year-ago sales were $27.28B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.79B, an increase of 11.20% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.62B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $99.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.85B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $106.88B and the low estimate is $90.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.