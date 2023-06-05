It’s an appealing income play to consider Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)

As of close of business last night, Dollar Tree Inc.’s stock clocked out at $133.61, up 3.13% from its previous closing price of $129.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2354728 shares were traded. DLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DLTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $150 from $160 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Davis Jeffrey A. bought 1,790 shares for $139.06 per share. The transaction valued at 248,917 led to the insider holds 15,006 shares of the business.

DREILING RICHARD W bought 7,100 shares of DLTR for $1,008,200 on Mar 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 7,118 shares after completing the transaction at $142.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DLTR now has a Market Capitalization of 31.39B and an Enterprise Value of 40.67B. As of this moment, Dollar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLTR has reached a high of $175.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $129.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 149.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DLTR traded 2.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 221.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.28M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.33% stake in the company. Shares short for DLTR as of May 14, 2023 were 6.65M with a Short Ratio of 6.65M, compared to 6.33M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.53 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.25 and $5.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.01. EPS for the following year is $7.32, with 24 analysts recommending between $8 and $6.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $7.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.23B to a low estimate of $7.08B. As of the current estimate, Dollar Tree Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.77B, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.29B, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.22B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.33B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.43B and the low estimate is $31.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.