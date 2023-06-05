It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) stock

The price of BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) closed at $0.69 in the last session, up 0.51% from day before closing price of $0.68. On the day, 776045 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BZFD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when COMCAST CORP sold 37,176 shares for $2.03 per share. The transaction valued at 75,419 led to the insider holds 19,507,693 shares of the business.

COMCAST CORP sold 487,146 shares of BZFD for $999,331 on Feb 16. The 10% Owner now owns 19,544,869 shares after completing the transaction at $2.05 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, COMCAST CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,685,689 shares for $2.23 each. As a result, the insider received 3,764,986 and left with 20,032,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BZFD now has a Market Capitalization of 100.24M and an Enterprise Value of 279.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BZFD has reached a high of $4.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7470, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3048.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BZFD traded on average about 1.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 923.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 140.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.17M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BZFD as of May 14, 2023 were 4.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.20M, compared to 4.24M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 5.38%.

Earnings Estimates

