It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) stock

The price of CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) closed at $4.15 in the last session, down -3.94% from day before closing price of $4.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7820238 shares were traded. CLSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLSK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony bought 19,400 shares for $1.78 per share. The transaction valued at 34,532 led to the insider holds 147,157 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLSK now has a Market Capitalization of 333.81M and an Enterprise Value of 352.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLSK has reached a high of $6.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7803, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1651.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLSK traded on average about 7.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.27M. Insiders hold about 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CLSK as of May 14, 2023 were 9.25M with a Short Ratio of 9.25M, compared to 7.97M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.21% and a Short% of Float of 8.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$3.54.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $51.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.5M to a low estimate of $46.2M. As of the current estimate, CleanSpark Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.03M, an estimated increase of 67.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.53M, an increase of 142.70% over than the figure of $67.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $193.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $184.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $131.52M, up 40.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $385.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $438.26M and the low estimate is $331.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 109.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.