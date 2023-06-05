Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) closed at $0.35 up 16.67% from its previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14543321 shares were traded. KXIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4440 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kaixin Auto Holdings’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KXIN now has a Market Capitalization of 61.16M and an Enterprise Value of 67.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KXIN has reached a high of $1.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3558, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4944.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KXIN has traded an average of 263.38K shares per day and 1.85M over the past ten days. A total of 229.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.67M. Insiders hold about 38.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KXIN as of May 14, 2023 were 96.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 100.11k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.05%.