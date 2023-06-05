Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $2.26

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) closed the day trading at $2.26 up 2.73% from the previous closing price of $2.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2207673 shares were traded. KPTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KPTI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Paulson Richard A. sold 3,805 shares for $3.35 per share. The transaction valued at 12,753 led to the insider holds 812,814 shares of the business.

Rangwala Reshma sold 6,770 shares of KPTI for $27,416 on Apr 20. The EVP & Chief Medical Officer now owns 158,230 shares after completing the transaction at $4.05 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Paulson Richard A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,497 shares for $3.97 each. As a result, the insider received 13,883 and left with 816,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KPTI now has a Market Capitalization of 308.82M and an Enterprise Value of 227.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPTI has reached a high of $6.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2682, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9918.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KPTI traded about 2.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KPTI traded about 1.85M shares per day. A total of 113.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.06M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KPTI as of May 14, 2023 were 17.12M with a Short Ratio of 17.12M, compared to 17.76M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.02% and a Short% of Float of 15.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$1.26.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $36.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.8M to a low estimate of $33.06M. As of the current estimate, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.68M, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.59M, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.99M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KPTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $141.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $157.07M, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $173.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $205.42M and the low estimate is $131M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.