Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Shares Decline by -49.55% to Close at $0.84

As of close of business last night, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.84, down -49.55% from its previous closing price of $1.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.8250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4316180 shares were traded. KPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8200.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KPRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KPRX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.37M and an Enterprise Value of 17.63k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPRX has reached a high of $26.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0847, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7603.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KPRX traded 61.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 484.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.01M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KPRX as of May 14, 2023 were 92.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 80.55k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $33.42, with high estimates of $20.22 and low estimates of $0.84.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.