Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Shares Decline by -7.99% to Close at $27.05

As of close of business last night, Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $27.05, down -7.99% from its previous closing price of $29.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2137370 shares were traded. KYMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KYMR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Jacobs Bruce N. sold 1,370 shares for $31.00 per share. The transaction valued at 42,465 led to the insider holds 104,568 shares of the business.

Gollob Jared sold 1,298 shares of KYMR for $40,233 on Mar 02. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 74,709 shares after completing the transaction at $31.00 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Caughey Elaine, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 714 shares for $31.00 each. As a result, the insider received 22,132 and left with 18,986 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KYMR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 1.28B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 27.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KYMR has reached a high of $39.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KYMR traded 440.65K shares on average per day over the past three months and 566.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.98M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KYMR as of May 14, 2023 were 9.43M with a Short Ratio of 9.43M, compared to 9.64M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.05% and a Short% of Float of 19.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.86, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$3.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.69. EPS for the following year is -$3.23, with 16 analysts recommending between -$2.16 and -$4.69.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $13.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.3M to a low estimate of $8M. As of the current estimate, Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.51M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.52M, an increase of 25.90% over than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KYMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $119.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.83M, up 33.40% from the average estimate.