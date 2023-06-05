LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) Records 32.69 million Shares Traded, Reaches $3.7899 High

In the latest session, LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) closed at $2.60 up 36.84% from its previous closing price of $1.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32694260 shares were traded. LVTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LAVA Therapeutics N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LVTX now has a Market Capitalization of 37.07M and an Enterprise Value of -90.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LVTX has reached a high of $7.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6981, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1320.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LVTX has traded an average of 48.21K shares per day and 3.32M over the past ten days. A total of 26.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.75M. Insiders hold about 28.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LVTX as of May 14, 2023 were 21.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 7.16k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.08% and a Short% of Float of 0.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.78 and -$2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$2.19, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.51 and -$3.06.