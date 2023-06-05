Momentus Inc. (MNTS) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $0.33 in the prior trading day, Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) closed at $0.32, down -1.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0052 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611043 shares were traded. MNTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3135.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MNTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on July 05, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Kabot Brian sold 20,000 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 6,662 led to the insider holds 298,030 shares of the business.

Kabot Brian sold 20,000 shares of MNTS for $8,360 on May 01. The Director now owns 231,824 shares after completing the transaction at $0.42 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Kabot Brian, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,097 shares for $0.53 each. As a result, the insider received 3,261 and left with 251,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNTS now has a Market Capitalization of 32.02M and an Enterprise Value of 11.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 103.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 36.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNTS has reached a high of $3.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4358, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9758.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 593.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 544.7k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 87.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.28M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNTS as of May 14, 2023 were 4.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.46M, compared to 4.54M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 6.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $630k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $630k to a low estimate of $630k. As of the current estimate, Momentus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50k, an estimated increase of 1,160.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $299k, up 635.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.6M and the low estimate is $9.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 336.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.