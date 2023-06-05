Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs MWG

In the latest session, Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) closed at $0.71 up 9.30% from its previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1490496 shares were traded. MWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Multi Ways Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 199.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MWG now has a Market Capitalization of 21.75M and an Enterprise Value of 38.06M. As of this moment, Multi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MWG has reached a high of $16.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4416, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4416.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MWG has traded an average of 1.82M shares per day and 607.46k over the past ten days. A total of 30.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.49M. Shares short for MWG as of May 14, 2023 were 259.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 76.63k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 2.53%.