Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Stock Price Peaks at $0.1201 During Trading

The closing price of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) was $0.10 for the day, up 14.47% from the previous closing price of $0.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0132 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5798833 shares were traded. NAVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1201 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0901.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NAVB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on November 13, 2013, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAVB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.12M and an Enterprise Value of 6.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 48.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 437.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAVB has reached a high of $1.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2036, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2610.

Shares Statistics:

NAVB traded an average of 1.90M shares per day over the past three months and 10.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.27M. Insiders hold about 26.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NAVB as of May 14, 2023 were 44.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 460.71k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.54M and the low estimate is $44.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 105.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.