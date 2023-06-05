NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Shares Rise by 21.92% to Close at $0.89

The closing price of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) was $0.89 for the day, up 21.92% from the previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3393529 shares were traded. NRXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NRXP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Willard Stephen H bought 50,000 shares for $1.17 per share. The transaction valued at 58,500 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

VAN VOORHEES SETH bought 30,000 shares of NRXP for $33,000 on Dec 16. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 46,337 shares after completing the transaction at $1.10 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Javitt Jonathan C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400,000 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider received 400,000 and left with 12,899,997 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRXP now has a Market Capitalization of 51.52M and an Enterprise Value of 41.99M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRXP has reached a high of $1.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6487, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8816.

Shares Statistics:

NRXP traded an average of 142.79K shares per day over the past three months and 447.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.79M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NRXP as of May 14, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 1.59M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.53.