Omeros Corporation (OMER) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs OMER

In the latest session, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) closed at $7.41 up 1.79% from its previous closing price of $7.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 837436 shares were traded. OMER stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Omeros Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on December 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Cable Thomas J. sold 5,000 shares for $6.53 per share. The transaction valued at 32,650 led to the insider holds 35,067 shares of the business.

HANISH ARNOLD C sold 5,000 shares of OMER for $32,300 on May 22. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $6.46 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMER now has a Market Capitalization of 343.36M and an Enterprise Value of 490.46M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMER has reached a high of $7.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OMER has traded an average of 483.78K shares per day and 687.03k over the past ten days. A total of 62.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.20M. Insiders hold about 4.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OMER as of May 14, 2023 were 9.08M with a Short Ratio of 9.08M, compared to 9.02M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.45% and a Short% of Float of 15.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.95 and -$2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.95, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.66 and -$2.14.