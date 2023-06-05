OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) closed at $1.21 in the last session, down -3.20% from day before closing price of $1.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547764 shares were traded. OPTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1800.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OPTN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Mahmoud Ramy A sold 11,040 shares for $1.79 per share. The transaction valued at 19,762 led to the insider holds 517,128 shares of the business.

Marino Michael F III sold 4,972 shares of OPTN for $8,900 on Mar 16. The Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec now owns 333,573 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Miller Peter K, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 29,664 shares for $1.77 each. As a result, the insider received 52,505 and left with 853,384 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPTN now has a Market Capitalization of 210.20M and an Enterprise Value of 247.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPTN has reached a high of $4.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7679, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3074.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OPTN traded on average about 284.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 803.1k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 111.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.99M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OPTN as of May 14, 2023 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 2.53M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $16.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.72M to a low estimate of $15.4M. As of the current estimate, OptiNose Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.58M, an estimated decrease of -18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.86M, a decrease of -16.00% over than the figure of -$18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.28M, down -14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $107.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $126.5M and the low estimate is $83.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.