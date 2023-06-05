Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) closed at $1.26 up 13.51% from its previous closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7372799 shares were traded.

For a deeper understanding of Rain Oncology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when TANG KEVIN C bought 333,325 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 370,534 led to the insider holds 3,740,341 shares of the business.

TANG KEVIN C bought 166,180 shares of RAIN for $179,574 on May 31. The 10% Owner now owns 3,407,016 shares after completing the transaction at $1.08 per share. On May 30, another insider, TANG KEVIN C, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 588,768 shares for $1.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 608,655 and bolstered with 3,240,836 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAIN now has a Market Capitalization of 348.36M and an Enterprise Value of 218.18M.

Over the past 52 weeks, RAIN has reached a high of $14.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.9276, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2491.

For the past three months, RAIN has traded an average of 1.14M shares per day and 7.03M over the past ten days. A total of 36.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.90M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RAIN as of May 14, 2023 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.06M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 9.26%.

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.91. EPS for the following year is -$1.39, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$2.78.