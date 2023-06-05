Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) closed at $7.80 up 3.31% from its previous closing price of $7.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544999 shares were traded. METC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ramaco Resources Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $25 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when FRISCHKORN DAVID E K sold 2,000 shares for $7.58 per share. The transaction valued at 15,160 led to the insider holds 38,027 shares of the business.

Giacometto Aurelia Skipwith sold 3,600 shares of METC for $32,261 on May 22. The Director now owns 14,477 shares after completing the transaction at $8.96 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, FRISCHKORN DAVID E K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $9.89 each. As a result, the insider received 49,450 and left with 30,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, METC now has a Market Capitalization of 368.19M and an Enterprise Value of 479.87M. As of this moment, Ramaco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, METC has reached a high of $18.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, METC has traded an average of 412.41K shares per day and 359.91k over the past ten days. A total of 44.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.23M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.90% stake in the company. Shares short for METC as of May 14, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.18M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 5.88%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for METC is 0.50, from 0.47 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.49 and $2.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.11. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $148.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $157.03M to a low estimate of $133M. As of the current estimate, Ramaco Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $138.66M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $179.3M, an increase of 13.60% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $180.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $177.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for METC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $699.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $645.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $678.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $565.69M, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $627.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $699M and the low estimate is $572.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.