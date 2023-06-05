SentinelOne Inc. (S) Decline -35.14% in Day Trading, Closes at $13.44

The price of SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) closed at $13.44 in the last session, down -35.14% from day before closing price of $20.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 61334044 shares were traded. S stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at S’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on June 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $15 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Smith Ric sold 115,752 shares for $20.40 per share. The transaction valued at 2,360,878 led to the insider holds 562,702 shares of the business.

Weingarten Tomer sold 40,000 shares of S for $713,848 on May 12. The President, CEO now owns 912,491 shares after completing the transaction at $17.85 per share. On May 11, another insider, Weingarten Tomer, who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $17.96 each. As a result, the insider received 718,232 and left with 912,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, S now has a Market Capitalization of 3.92B and an Enterprise Value of 3.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, S has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, S traded on average about 6.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.77M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 288.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.71M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for S as of May 14, 2023 were 15.11M with a Short Ratio of 15.11M, compared to 16.51M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 6.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 26 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is $0, with 27 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 24 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $151.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.9M to a low estimate of $148.6M. As of the current estimate, SentinelOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.5M, an estimated increase of 47.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for S’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $665.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $630.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $638.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $422.18M, up 51.20% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $909.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $803.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.