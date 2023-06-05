Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Stock Price Peaks at $0.2287 During Trading

The closing price of Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) was $0.20 for the day, down -2.67% from the previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0055 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7040498 shares were traded. SIDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2287 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1930.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SIDU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Craig Carol Marlene bought 500,000 shares for $0.23 per share. The transaction valued at 115,500 led to the insider holds 500,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIDU now has a Market Capitalization of 8.68M and an Enterprise Value of 8.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIDU has reached a high of $9.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3422, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2554.

Shares Statistics:

SIDU traded an average of 2.09M shares per day over the past three months and 2.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.95M. Insiders hold about 3.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SIDU as of May 14, 2023 were 585.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 1.97M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3M to a low estimate of $2.3M. As of the current estimate, Sidus Space Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.85M, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.8M, an increase of 47.40% over than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29M, up 42.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.2M and the low estimate is $16.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.